Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer Sells 8,900 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
