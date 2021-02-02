Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer Sells 8,900 Shares

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of FITB stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, hitting $30.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,228,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,304,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.22 and its 200-day moving average is $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $32.82.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

