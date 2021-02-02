Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Reduced by Private Ocean LLC

Private Ocean LLC lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 18.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Private Ocean LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 33,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 13,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 90,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,936,000 after acquiring an additional 50,446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Shares of FITB opened at $29.49 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $32.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.20. The stock has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

