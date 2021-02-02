Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FWONK shares. Barclays started coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Formula One Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Get Formula One Group alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 13.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Formula One Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Formula One Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Formula One Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Formula One Group by 38.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

FWONK stock opened at $42.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.90. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $47.92.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $597.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.12 million. Formula One Group had a negative net margin of 64.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Formula One Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Formula One Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.