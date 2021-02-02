Geneva Partners LLC Buys New Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Geneva Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM traded up $3.03 on Tuesday, reaching $213.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,207,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,202,518. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $95.69 and a twelve month high of $217.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $204.03 and a 200-day moving average of $182.61.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

