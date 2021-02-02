Geneva Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Geneva Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.84.

NYSE:TMO traded up $4.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $519.78. 39,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,779. The company has a market capitalization of $206.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $487.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $454.91. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

