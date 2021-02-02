Geneva Partners LLC Purchases 3,500 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Geneva Partners LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the quarter. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 322.6% during the 3rd quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna restated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.00. The stock had a trading volume of 357,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,627,525. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $42.70 and a 12 month high of $136.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96. The stock has a market cap of $663.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.90 billion. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3463 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

