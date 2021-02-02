Geneva Partners LLC Takes $6.48 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Geneva Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 60,555 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,478,000. Starbucks accounts for 3.4% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 49.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,913,433 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $422,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,046 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,444,075 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $553,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,706 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 247.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,228,281 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $104,876,000 after buying an additional 875,035 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Starbucks by 2.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 29,606,483 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,543,789,000 after buying an additional 630,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 766.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 700,784 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $60,211,000 after buying an additional 619,881 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.85.

NASDAQ SBUX traded up $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $101.96. The stock had a trading volume of 489,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,554,601. The company has a market cap of $120.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.11. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $50.02 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total value of $10,429,399.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock worth $25,800,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.