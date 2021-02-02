Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) Short Interest Up 39.1% in January

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the December 31st total of 1,100,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,384,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOU traded up $0.73 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.98. The stock had a trading volume of 176,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,399,850. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $12.36 and a 12-month high of $29.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 109,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Sonata Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 21,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter.

