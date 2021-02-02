Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,494 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 143.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,377,796 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $218,017,000 after acquiring an additional 234,217 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $3,686,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $526,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 498,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,127,000 after buying an additional 34,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of International Paper stock opened at $49.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.14. The company has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.28%.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $195,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,127 shares of company stock worth $2,430,825 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

