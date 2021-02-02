Golden State Wealth Management LLC Buys 4,154 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 65.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 63,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 17,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in PG&E by 112.2% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in PG&E by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PG&E in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCG. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised shares of PG&E from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.50 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.79.

PG&E stock opened at $11.49 on Tuesday. PG&E Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.74.

PG&E Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

