Golden State Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 8,980 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,055 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,934 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The TJX Companies stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.40 and a 200 day moving average of $59.34. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.31. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.

TJX has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.37.

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 77,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.22, for a total transaction of $4,768,548.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 269,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,514,401.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Hines sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.79, for a total value of $1,235,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

