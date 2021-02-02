Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 3,329 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 47.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at about $397,000. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $954,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 61,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $21,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,544 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $427.00.

NYSE:LMT traded up $9.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $333.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,027. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $266.11 and a fifty-two week high of $442.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $93.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $345.27 and a 200-day moving average of $370.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.41 by ($0.03). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

