Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Buys 182 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,429 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.4% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,514 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

In other news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,096,859.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $6.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.00. 148,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,964,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $528.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $511.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

