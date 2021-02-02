Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,522 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.0% of Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $4.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $261.72. 25,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,341. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $133.57 and a 1 year high of $262.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.83.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

