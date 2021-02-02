Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Sells 42 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 42 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 14,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.90, for a total transaction of $5,959,222.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 217,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,556,816.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,863 shares of company stock valued at $106,331,627 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $350.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $420.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.59.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.06. The stock had a trading volume of 53,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,691,803. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $441.83 and its 200 day moving average is $379.80. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $470.00.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.