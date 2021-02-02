Gregory V. Hackman Sells 54,322 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Stock

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $3,106,131.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,602,132.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE BOOT opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $62.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 4.45%. The company had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

BOOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.23.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 8.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 5.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 189,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.6% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 7.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 94,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 6,369 shares during the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

