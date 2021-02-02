GWM Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 18,858 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Financial llc acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $906,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 396.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319,369 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,873,000 after purchasing an additional 255,067 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the fourth quarter worth $351,000. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Edward Schreiber sold 35,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total transaction of $1,584,532.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,416.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP A Scott Anderson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $94,620.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,464.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 55,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,351,883. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $44.70 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $23.58 and a 1 year high of $51.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.85.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.64. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZION shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.61.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

