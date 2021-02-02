GWM Advisors LLC Sells 421 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GWM Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Entergy by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,863,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,931,000 after acquiring an additional 331,712 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,096,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $403,606,000 after purchasing an additional 325,941 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,106,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $207,571,000 after buying an additional 28,634 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,142,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,604,000 after buying an additional 19,425 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.4% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 884,953 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,194,000 after buying an additional 45,584 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Entergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.57.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $75.19 and a fifty-two week high of $135.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

