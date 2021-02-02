Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Peel Hunt raised Hargreaves Lansdown to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Shares of HRGLY remained flat at $$49.10 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 14 shares, compared to its average volume of 271. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $49.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

