Head-To-Head Contrast: Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) & Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Equillium alerts:

31.1% of Equillium shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.3% of Equillium shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Equillium and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equillium 0 0 3 0 3.00 Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Equillium currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 129.13%. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 61.06%. Given Equillium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Equillium is more favorable than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Equillium and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equillium N/A N/A -$25.60 million ($1.47) -4.16 Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 309.65 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -5.80

Equillium has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Syros Pharmaceuticals. Syros Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equillium, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Equillium and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equillium N/A -60.79% -47.03% Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71%

Risk and Volatility

Equillium has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Equillium beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equillium

Equillium, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis. The company was formerly known as Attenuate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Equillium, Inc. in May 2017. Equillium, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Equillium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equillium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.