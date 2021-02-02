home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.92

Shares of home24 SE (H24.F) (ETR:H24) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €23.92 ($28.14) and last traded at €23.50 ($27.65), with a volume of 447579 shares. The stock had previously closed at €21.57 ($25.37).

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of home24 SE (H24.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

The company has a market capitalization of $682.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €20.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is €15.19.

home24 SE markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in continental Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, and bedroom, upholstered, outdoor, and garden furniture; mattresses; lighting products; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, home24, Mobly, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, and fredriks brand names.

