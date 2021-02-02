Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,702 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 592 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,284,278 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,856,601,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127,908 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,687,270 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,441,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,627,516 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,681,754 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $156,614,000 after acquiring an additional 633,678 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 636.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 654,016 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,195,000 after acquiring an additional 565,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 241.1% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 579,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,912,000 after acquiring an additional 409,576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 154,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,773,250. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $52.04 and a twelve month high of $77.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $94.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their target price on CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In other news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,385,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,044 shares of company stock valued at $9,218,750 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

