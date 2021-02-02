Hxro One Day Volume Reaches $2.50 Million (HXRO)

Hxro (CURRENCY:HXRO) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One Hxro coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000699 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hxro has traded up 24.7% against the dollar. Hxro has a total market cap of $48.19 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00066051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.59 or 0.00838580 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00047506 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002812 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,704.99 or 0.04788487 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002808 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00014928 BTC.

Hxro Coin Profile

Hxro is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 193,758,740 coins. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @RealHxro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia . Hxro’s official website is www.hxro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO. “

Hxro Coin Trading

Hxro can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hxro should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hxro using one of the exchanges listed above.

