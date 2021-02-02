IFP Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,084 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LW. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Lamb Weston news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $75.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.06 and a 1-year high of $96.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 95.26% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is presently 36.80%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

