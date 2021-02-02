Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Guggenheim started coverage on Immunovant in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Immunovant from $39.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Immunovant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Immunovant from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.35.

Shares of IMVT stock traded down $17.93 on Tuesday, reaching $25.37. 373,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,643. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a PE ratio of -19.59. Immunovant has a 52 week low of $8.34 and a 52 week high of $53.75.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Immunovant will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in Immunovant by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Immunovant by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Immunovant by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.21% of the company’s stock.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

