Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) Trading Up 11.6%

Inhibrx, Inc. (NASDAQ:INBX)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $39.50 and last traded at $37.98. Approximately 101,267 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 85,137 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Several equities analysts have commented on INBX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inhibrx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Inhibrx in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Inhibrx, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,608,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,995,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Inhibrx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,350,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.63% of the company’s stock.

About Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing a pipeline of novel biologic therapeutic candidates. Its therapeutic candidates include INBRX-109, a multivalent agonist of death receptor 5, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in patients with solid tumors, including sarcomas; and INBRX-105, an antagonist of programmed death ligand 1 (PD-L1) and a conditional agonist of 4-1BB that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with PD-L1 expressing tumors.

