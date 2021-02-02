Insight 2811 Inc. Has $626,000 Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 19.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,106 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 0.4% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 307.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,256,046 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $265,491,000 after buying an additional 1,702,478 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,409,162 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,224,950,000 after acquiring an additional 873,223 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,489,410 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $763,673,000 after purchasing an additional 740,296 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 123.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,290,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $151,768,000 after purchasing an additional 712,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 145.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 995,323 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $115,564,000 after purchasing an additional 589,056 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.62.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 50,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,547,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,909 shares of company stock worth $20,502,275 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QCOM traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.37. 217,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455,002. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.55 billion, a PE ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.52. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

