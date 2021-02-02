Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Short Interest Update

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,700 shares, a decline of 39.4% from the December 31st total of 45,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCV. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 12,254 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 20,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,392 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

VCV traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.11. 990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,645. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $8.83 and a 52-week high of $13.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

