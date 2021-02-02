Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Lifted by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 499.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 1.1% of Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

QQQ stock traded up $6.00 on Tuesday, hitting $328.42. 1,744,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,550,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $330.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $315.18 and a 200-day moving average of $299.09.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.