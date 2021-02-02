Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of VVR stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 506,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,775. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

