Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.
Shares of VVR stock remained flat at $$4.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 506,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,775. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a 52-week low of $1.90 and a 52-week high of $4.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200-day moving average of $3.75.
About Invesco Senior Income Trust
