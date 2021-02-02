Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
VGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 104,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,266. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.
About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals
