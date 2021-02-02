Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VGM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.30. 104,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,266. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.78.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

