Investors Purchase Large Volume of ZoomInfo Technologies Call Options (NASDAQ:ZI)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,549 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,198% compared to the average daily volume of 1,198 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Mizuho cut their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.06.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 90,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $4,121,854.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,532,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Henry Schuck sold 20,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $1,032,475.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,475.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,699,586 shares of company stock valued at $117,548,700.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 36.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,163,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,729 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $172,472,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,366,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,737,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 1,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,753,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,386,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,604,000 after acquiring an additional 302,262 shares in the last quarter.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.71. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $30.83 and a 1-year high of $64.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $123.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the target organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services and insurance, retail, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, healthcare, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and small and medium-sized business.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.