iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Petix & Botte Co

Petix & Botte Co cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 16.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,047 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.9% of Petix & Botte Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Petix & Botte Co’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 403,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $11,727,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 10,255 shares in the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 264,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, reaching $69.50. 10,522,996 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.08. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

