iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Holdings Decreased by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,675 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up 9.6% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $12,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter.

BATS MTUM traded up $4.04 on Tuesday, reaching $167.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,802 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.70. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

