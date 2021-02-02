iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC

Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,320,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $389,194,000 after buying an additional 289,959 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 15,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,657,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $504,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,455,868. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.03 and a 1-year high of $118.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.39.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.