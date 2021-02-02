Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 6,076 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,076 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $3,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,846,000 after purchasing an additional 61,660 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,248,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,412,000 after buying an additional 254,917 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 469,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,599,000 after buying an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,281,000 after acquiring an additional 100,375 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1,272.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 262,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 243,275 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC opened at $129.15 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97 and a beta of 2.54. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $30.10 and a 1-year high of $157.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP John E. Geller, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $2,571,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 105,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,501,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen P. Weisz sold 11,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total transaction of $1,552,362.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,351,606.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,109 shares of company stock worth $6,215,136 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $88.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

