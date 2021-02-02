Jeffrey Pribor Sells 1,000 Shares of International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Stock

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $16,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,304. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Pribor also recently made the following trade(s):

Get International Seaways alerts:

On Tuesday, December 1st, Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $17,250.00.

Shares of NYSE INSW traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.16. 177,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,734. International Seaways, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.58.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. International Seaways had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $99.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.96 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. BTIG Research cut International Seaways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on International Seaways from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on International Seaways from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. International Seaways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 414,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 81,247 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 229.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 260,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 181,362 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in International Seaways by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 182,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after acquiring an additional 21,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 3, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of 42 vessels, including 13 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 5 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 7 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.