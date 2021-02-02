John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Declares Dividend of $0.14

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.138 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 10th.
NYSE HTD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.13. The company had a trading volume of 62,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,294. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.71 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13.
John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Company Profile
