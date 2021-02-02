JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Raised by LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC

LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 2.1% of LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Garrison Point Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 307,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,062 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 21,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 21,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 85.4% during the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.16.

Shares of JPM opened at $129.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $129.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $395.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $142.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $29.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 34.35%.

In other news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. Also, EVP Marianne Lake sold 15,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.01, for a total value of $1,897,118.08. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

