Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Kelso Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 4,835,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,518. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.18.

Get Kelso Technologies alerts:

Kelso Technologies Company Profile

Kelso Technologies Inc, designs, engineers, produces, markets, and distributes various products for the rail sector in the United States and Canada. The company's products are used to reduce the risk of environmental harm due to non-accidental events in the transportation of hazardous commodities.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Kelso Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelso Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.