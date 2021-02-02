Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) Short Interest Up 35.0% in January

Kelso Technologies Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KIQ) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the December 31st total of 166,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 481,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of Kelso Technologies stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $0.81. 4,835,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,390,518. Kelso Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $1.18.
Kelso Technologies Company Profile
