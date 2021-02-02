KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) Shares Up 18.6%

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLXE) shot up 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.50 and last traded at $10.38. 238,379 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 147,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLX Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLX Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Get KLX Energy Services alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94. The firm has a market cap of $88.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 3.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.92.

KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($3.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($3.35). The firm had revenue of $70.90 million for the quarter. KLX Energy Services had a negative net margin of 113.15% and a negative return on equity of 76.92%. On average, research analysts forecast that KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc. will post -17.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other KLX Energy Services news, Director John T. Collins sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,893. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLX Energy Services by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $3,042,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of KLX Energy Services during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. 27.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KLX Energy Services (NASDAQ:KLXE)

KLX Energy Services Holdings, Inc provides completion, intervention, and production services and products to the onshore oil and gas producing regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Southwest, Rocky Mountains, and Northeast/Mid-Con. It offers a range of technical services, and related tools and equipment to companies engaged in the exploration and development of North American onshore conventional and unconventional oil and natural gas reserves.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for KLX Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLX Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.