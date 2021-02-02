Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $16,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1,135.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,322,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,827,000 after buying an additional 1,215,472 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 933,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,994,000 after buying an additional 778,502 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,805,000 after buying an additional 669,308 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 734.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after buying an additional 615,032 shares during the period. Finally, Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 262.3% in the 4th quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 624,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,053,000 after buying an additional 452,334 shares during the period. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on KNX. Cowen raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KCG raised their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

