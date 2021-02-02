Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Stock Holdings Increased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 558.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 63,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,998 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $2,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 404,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,936,000 after buying an additional 192,737 shares in the last quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 312,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,088,000 after acquiring an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 319,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,381,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

KNX stock opened at $40.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.54 and a 52-week high of $47.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Knight Equity upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

