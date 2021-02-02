Legal Advantage Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 450 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the first quarter valued at $732,000. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the third quarter valued at $401,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 89.4% during the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 19,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after acquiring an additional 8,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 26.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franco-Nevada by 23.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNV opened at $122.67 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.56 and a 200 day moving average of $138.90. The company has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 88.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $166.11.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The company had revenue of $279.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Franco-Nevada’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

Franco-Nevada Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

