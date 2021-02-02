Level01 (LVX) Price Tops $0.0303 on Major Exchanges

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Level01 has a total market cap of $4.99 million and approximately $8,337.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Level01 has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. One Level01 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

About Level01

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,764,908 tokens. The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . The official website for Level01 is level01.io . Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

