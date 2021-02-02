Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments reduced its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 41.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 608,257 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $20,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Global during the third quarter worth about $31,856,000. DSAM Partners London Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,542,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 219.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 350,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after buying an additional 240,707 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $4,620,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,876,000. 24.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LBTYA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $25.70 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.91.
Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($1.96). Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 17.20% and a negative return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Liberty Global announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
In other news, Director John C. Malone sold 155,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $3,455,814.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,820,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,356,944.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 37,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $844,278.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 190,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,256,386.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 220,801 shares of company stock valued at $4,933,534. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
Liberty Global Profile
Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.
