LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

LondonMetric Property (OTCMKTS:LNSPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of LondonMetric Property in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:LNSPF remained flat at $$3.05 on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,200. LondonMetric Property has a 52 week low of $1.59 and a 52 week high of $3.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94.

LondonMetric is a FTSE 250 REIT that owns one of the UK's leading listed logistics platforms alongside a diversified long income portfolio, with 16 million sq ft under management. It owns and manages desirable real estate that meets occupiers' demands, delivers reliable, repetitive and growing income-led returns and outperforms over the long term.

