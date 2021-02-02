Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) Short Interest Up 67.0% in January

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (OTCMKTS:MLFNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 700,100 shares, a growth of 67.0% from the December 31st total of 419,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 43.0 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MLFNF. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. CIBC dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from $35.50 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maple Leaf Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MLFNF opened at $19.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.71. Maple Leaf Foods has a 12-month low of $10.80 and a 12-month high of $24.18.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc operates as a consumer protein company. It produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork, poultry, and plant protein products. The company offers its products under various brands, including Maple Leaf, Maple Leaf Prime, Maple Leaf Natural Selections, Schneiders, Schneiders Country Naturals, Mina, Greenfield Natural Meat Co, Lightlife, Field Roast Grain Meat Co, and Swift.

