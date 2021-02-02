Maria E. Martinez Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of MRTX stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

MRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $101.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.07.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

