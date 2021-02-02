Maria E. Martinez Sells 7,500 Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Stock

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Director Maria E. Martinez sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.54, for a total value of $1,526,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,851.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of MRTX stock opened at $192.77 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.01 and a twelve month high of $249.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.04 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.86 and its 200 day moving average is $185.58.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.21 million. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 1053.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 22,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mirati Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
About Mirati Therapeutics
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
