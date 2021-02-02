Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 34.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 10.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 102,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,270,000 after buying an additional 9,956 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 168.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 8,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 89.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYH opened at $252.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $249.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.47. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 1 year low of $156.17 and a 1 year high of $259.51.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

